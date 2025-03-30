Joyful Eid dawns in al-Sulaymaniyah: City embraces tradition and togetherness

2025-03-30 14:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ As the first light of Eid al-Fitr dawned, Kurdistan Region'sal-Sulaymaniyah awoke to a scene of joy and serenity. The city embraced theoccasion with a renewed spirit, carrying the essence of traditions passed downthrough generations.

Echoes ofTakbeer Fill the Air

With thebreak of morning, mosques and open squares are filled with worshippers dressedin their finest, their hands raised in prayer. At Haji Ahmed Mosque in theheart of the city, the courtyards overflowed with people of all ages, theirvoices united in the rhythmic chants of Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest),marking the arrival of Eid.

HassanAbdul Qader, a man in his sixties, reflected on the moment, “This day holds aspecial place in our hearts. When we chant the Takbeers (saying Allahu Akbar)together, we feel an overwhelming sense of unity and love. Eid prayer is morethan just an act of worship, it is a chance for reconciliation, forstrengthening the bonds between us. After the prayer, we shake hands, exchangewarm wishes, and even past disagreements simply fade away.”

For25-year-old Dana Karim, who attended the prayer with his father and brothers,the joy of Eid lies in its heartfelt traditions. “I’ve loved this atmospheresince childhood. But the best moment is stepping out of the mosque and seeingpeople embrace, laughing and greeting one another. It’s as if the entire cityis glowing with happiness,” he shared with Shafaq News.

Eidiya…The Magic of Childhood

No momentis more eagerly awaited by children than the giving of Eidiya, the cherishedEid gift.

For UmAram, a grandmother in her seventies, Eid is measured in the joy of hergrandchildren, “There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing their little facesbeaming with happiness as they come to me, dressed in their finest clothes,waiting for their Eidiya. It’s not just about money; it’s a tradition of loveand joy that we’ve carried on for generations.”

Eight-year-oldSirwan could barely contain his excitement, “Eid is the best day of the year! Igot my Eidiya from my grandfather and uncle. I can’t wait to buy new toys!”

A Feastof Tradition

Eidmorning wouldn’t be complete without a feast of cherished traditional dishes.After the prayer and the joyful exchange of Eidiya, families come together fora breakfast steeped in heritage and comfort.

Saman Jalal,a well-known chef who runs a popular restaurant in al-Sulaymaniyah, shared hisinsight, “On Eid, families return to the flavors of their ancestors. One of themust-have dishes is Qaisi, apricots slow-cooked with sugar. It’s rich,energizing, and perfect after a month of fasting. Rice with beans is anotherstaple that people never tire of.”

ForShireen Mahmoud, a mother of five, preparing the Eid meal is a labor of love,“The day before Eid, I start cooking so that everything is ready by morning. Webegin the day with sweets and tea, then gather around the turkey, which adds aspecial touch to our feast. My children love Qaisi, while my husband insists onhaving rice and beans—it just wouldn’t feel like Eid without it.”

A Day ofGatherings and Warm Embraces

Afterbreakfast, the spirit of Eid continues with visits to family and friends, acherished tradition that strengthens bonds and rekindles connections.

FarhadKarim, a father in his forties, spoke of the importance of these visits, “Eidis a time to reconnect. Life keeps us busy, but on this day, we set everythingaside to be with family. I start my morning at my parents’ house, then visit myuncles and aunts, and later, we welcome guests into our home.”