2025-03-30 16:00:38 - From: SANA

Oslo, SANA-Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide said on Sunday that his country welcomes the formation of a new Syrian government. ‘’We hope the government will succeed in meeting the aspirations of the Syrians and our country looks forward to working with the new government ” Al-Arabi TV quoted Eide as saying in …