US to lift sanctions on a Dalian unit of Chinese shipper COSCO: official

2020/01/31 | 19:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

The United States on Friday will lift sanctions on at least one Dalian unit of Chinese tanker company COSCO that Washington accused of transporting Iranian oil, a U.S.



official with knowledge of the matter said, Reuters reported.

The administration of U.S.



President Donald Trump blacklisted the Dalian units of COSCO on Sept.



25 in a move that pushed global freight costs to record highs and disrupted shipping markets.