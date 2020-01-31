US to lift sanctions on a Dalian unit of Chinese shipper COSCO: official


2020/01/31 | 19:30 - Source: Baghdad Post
The United States on Friday will lift sanctions on at least one Dalian unit of Chinese tanker company COSCO that Washington accused of transporting Iranian oil, a U.S.

official with knowledge of the matter said, Reuters reported.

The administration of U.S.

President Donald Trump blacklisted the Dalian units of COSCO on Sept.

25 in a move that pushed global freight costs to record highs and disrupted shipping markets.

