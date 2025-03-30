Syria's first Eid al-Fitr holiday since the collapse of the Assad regime

2025-03-30 18:00:05 - From: France 24

After nearly a month-long delay, the composition of Syria's new government has finally been revealed and sworn in. This new government will replace the interim administration established following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power, marking the first official government of the country's five-year transitional period. The 23-member cabinet is religiously and ethnically diverse, though it is largely dominated by close allies of interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. This Sunday also marks Syria's first Eid al-Fitr holiday since the end of over half a century of Assad family rule. Vedika Ba-hel reports on how the nation plans to celebrate.