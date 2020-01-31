IS Executes One of the Qara Tapa Abductees

2020/01/31 | 23:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

A group of IS militants set up a fake checkpoint near the Kurdish town of Qara Tapa on Thursday night and abducted at least seven civilians.Disguised in army uniform, the jihadists also opened arbitrary fire at civilian vehicles before leaving the area with the seven hostages.Hikmat Hassan, a police officer form Qara Tapa, confirmed to BasNews that they have found the body of “Muhammed Quchie”, one of those abducted yesterday.A search operation in underway now with no immediate indications of the whereabouts of the abductees.