Iraq’s Basra airport to deny entry to travellers from China and Chinese citizens over coronavirus - state news agency

2020/02/01 | 00:00 - Source: Iraq News



Several countries tightened travel curbs on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.



Reporting by Alaa Swilam, writing Nadine Awadalla (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- CAIRO - Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Basra International Airport will deny entry to passengers of any nationality travelling to Iraq from China, the state news agency reported on Friday amid fears from the coronavirus outbreak.Several countries tightened travel curbs on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.Reporting by Alaa Swilam, writing Nadine Awadalla Editing by Chizu NomiyamaOur Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sponsored Links