Kurdistan oil payments sent to a private foreign company in UAE: Leaked document – Exclusive

2020/02/01

NEW YORK,— A leaked document obtained by Ekurd Daily reveals that payments under oil contract have been paid not to Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government but to two private foreign company accounts in UAE.

The documented dated June 13, 2008 from Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) requesting Komet group S.A.



in Moldova to send oil contract payments to two accounts of Ocean Energy FZE, a private company, in United Arab Emirates.

