Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil airport denies entry to three Chinese over coronavirus

2020/02/01

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq denied entry to three Chinese citizens over fears about the coronavirus outbreak in China, authorities said on Saturday.

The three passengers were sent back to Dubai, from where they had flown to Erbil, a statement from Kurdistan’s airport authority said.

Several countries tightened travel curbs on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

Iraq’s Basra International Airport said on Friday it was denying entry to passengers of any nationality traveling to Iraq from China.

As the death toll reached 259 on Saturday and infected nearly 10,000 people, a number of countries have announced border restrictions and have advised their citizens against traveling to China for the time being.

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

There have been no recorded cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan region so far.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Minister of Interior on Saturday advised against travelling to China as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the Kurdish region.

“In order to preserve and protect the general health and prevent a coronavirus outbreak in Kurdistan region, we ask our citizens to delay their travel to China,” the ministry said.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Health spokesperson Muhammad Qadir said on Friday that they have formed an operations center to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“In cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Health and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), we have formed an operation room to monitor the latest updates on the virus,” Qadir said.

“Inspections and checks are regularly conducted at airports and border crossings.



Those who come to Kurdistan Region from countries where the virus has been recorded are all inspected,” he added.

The KRG has also prepared medical centers in the Region in case the virus arrives and have arranged isolated quarters for infected patients.

