Syrians mark first Eid al-Fitr after the fall of Bashar al-Assad

2025-03-31 18:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Submitted by Ayah El-Khaldi on Mon, 03/31/2025 - 11:48

Syrians across the country gathered in mosques and public spaces on Monday morning to mark the first Eid al-Fitr since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the rebel leader-turned-president, attended the first-ever Eid prayer ceremony at the People's Palace in Damascus which featured a sermon that focused on a new era for Syria.

Sharaa was accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Head of the Fatwa Council Sheikh Osama al-Rifai, military commanders from the Ministry of Defence, and other government representatives.

Addressing worshippers, Sheikh Mohammed Abu al-Khair Shukri, the new minister of religious endowments, urged Syrians to continue their efforts to rebuild the country.

“We are in the construction phase after the former regime destroyed it. Everyone in Syria is invited to participate in this construction," Shukri said.

Thousands of Syrians performed Eid prayers in locations designated by the Ministry of Religious Endowments, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial in the capital which was previously subjected to strict visitation restrictions under the Assad regime.

“You couldn’t even think about taking a picture here before, let alone have crowds gathering in these huge numbers," said Raghad, 26, who recently returned to Syria from Jordan and was praying at the tomb.

"It’s a sight that’s almost unbelievable."

Another worshipper, a 23-year-old student at the monument, described the moment succinctly: “Vibes, vibes, vibes, such surreal vibes!”

Heightened security risks

For many, the sight of open and widely attended Eid prayers across the country symbolised a significant departure from the past.

However, the festivities were overshadowed by security concerns.

In the days leading up to Eid, the US Embassy in Syria issued a warning about a heightened risk of terrorist attacks which might target "embassies, international organisations, and Syrian public institutions in Damascus".

Local security forces had been conducting operations in anticipation of possible attacks.

On 26 March, Internal Security Forces arrested a former government sleeper cell allegedly planning attacks on high-profile public spaces, including markets and mosques.

Additionally, on Saturday, Syrian authorities announced the discovery of a weapons cache in Homs linked to remnants of the former regime.

In Damascus, residents described an atmosphere of both celebration and apprehension.

“To be honest, the days leading up to Eid were a nightmare. We were so scared that the ‘fulool el Assad’ [remnants of the Assad regime] were going to attack the mosques on Eid,” said Abu Oday, a resident in the Mazzeh district.

Oday described heightened security inspections during Ramadan prayers at the local Imam Shafii Mosque.

Residents were concerned that the mosque might be a high-risk target because it is located in Sharaa’s childhood neighbourhood and he visited it several times during Ramadan prayers. A former teacher of Sharaa's is the mosque's imam.

Just days before Eid, Syria’s transitional government was formed, comprising 23 ministers, including members of religious minorities and figures from the early days of the 2011 uprising.

The new administration is expected to oversee governance for five years before drafting a constitution and holding elections.

