VIDEO: Kurdistan Region holds 16th Commemoration Day for martyrs of Feb. 1, 2004, terrorist attack

2020/02/01 | 20:00 - Source: kurdistan 24

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani walks away after placing a wreath at a memorial site for the victims of the Feb.



1, 2004, terrorist attack.



(Photo: Kurdistan 24/Farhad Ahmad)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani participated on Saturday in the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) 16th annual remembrance day for martyrs fallen in the Feb.



1, 2004, terrorist attack.

Sixteen years ago, today, two suicide bombers detonated themselves inside two headquarters of the leading political parties in the Kurdistan Region while both parties were having a congratulatory gathering on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

The suicide attacks killed 117 individuals and injured 133 others, including civilians and officials such as the KRG’s deputy prime minister, Erbil governor, minister of the council of minister’s affairs, and various party members.

This year’s memorial ceremony was held at the Sami Abdul Rahman Park in Erbil, which was named after the KRG deputy prime minister martyred in the attack.



The site is considered the largest park in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani attended the ceremony along with several other ministers.



The Kurdish leader also laid a wreath at the memorial site.

Several representatives of foreign countries in the Kurdistan Region were also present at the ceremony.

In a tweet following the event, Prime Minister Barzani described the 2004 attack as one against “all of Kurdistan.”

Today we commemorate the victims of the 1 Feb 2004 terrorist attack in Erbil.



This was an attack on all Kurdistan — against the values and diversity we hold dear.



As we remember those lost and their families, we remind ourselves of the importance of unity.



pic.twitter.com/dasgsUBmBI

— Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) February 1, 2020

“Today we commemorate the victims of the Feb.



1, 2004, terrorist attack in Erbil.



This was an attack on all Kurdistan—against the values and diversity we hold dear,” he wrote.

“As we remember those lost and their families, we remind ourselves of the importance of unity.”

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

(Photos: Farhad Ahmad)

?