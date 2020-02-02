Jordan: Child Protection Information Management System : 2018 Child Protection Case Management Information and Data Analysis

2020/02/02 | 14:05 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN Children's Fund, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Terre des hommes Foundation Child Relief

Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen

Introduction

Child Protection is defined as prevention and response to protection risks facing children, including abuse, exploitation and/ or neglect.



Within the framework of refugee protection, child protection also aims at ensuring that all children access services and that durable solutions in the child’s best interests are identified.





Child Protection Case Management is rooted in the theoretical framework of Social Work.



In Social Work, Case Management is defined as a method of providing services to a client whereby the service provider assesses the needs of the client and arranges, coordinates, monitors and advocates for multiple services to be provided to the client to meet her/his needs.



The aim of Case Management is to establish a relationship in order to better understand the needs of a client, ensure access to assistance so that the client can heal from experiences by building on their strengths.





Child Protection Case Management include services in which the child’s experiences, needs, rights and best interests are at the center of a case management relationship that serves as a space for healing and empowerment.



The individual case manager aims at building a meaningful relationship with the child and the family that promotes the child’s emotional and physical safety, builds trust, improves the care and protection of the child and helps to build upon the child and family’s resilience in line with the child’s best interests.





The 2018 Annual Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) Report covers Child Protection data generated from member agencies of the Child Protection Information Management System Task Force (CPIMS TF) in Jordan between January to December 2018.



Those agencies include IMC, UNHCR, JRF, TdHL, NHF and IRC; UNICEF has a technical advisory role to the Task Force.



When analyzing the CPIMS TF data it is important to highlight that the figures and trends do not represent the prevalence of child protection concerns or number of children facing these concerns in Jordan (or among refugee populations), as the trends are based on children identified, referred and accessing services by CPIMS TF members, which is often in line with the specific projects implemented by the case management agencies.





As an example, a child labour project based in one governorate may result in high numbers of children with ‘child labour’ as a primary concern in that location reflected within the CPIMS.



Likewise, the size of a project and the resources dedicated may impact on the overall figures.



However, despite these factors, the CPIMS is seen as a valuable tool and a best practice to record and store child protection case management data, and to provide a basis for trend analysis that can help inform practice, guide service provision and assist coordination in order to improve the prevention and response to child protection issues.