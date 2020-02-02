The health of Baghdad airport reveals its procedures to check arrivals from China

2020/02/02 | 16:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Muhammad Jabbar

The director of the health center at Baghdad International Airport, Laith al-Labban, revealed the health procedures at the airport to examine arrivals from China.

Al-Labban told the Iraqi News Agency that "there is a health center in Baghdad International Airport that has a specialized health team that checks the arrivals from China and evaluates their condition." Department of diets and take the necessary remedial matters.

He added that "in the absence of any symptoms on the arrivals, they will be transferred to Al Furat Hospital," noting that "there is a special department in the hospital to reassess the state of health and take the necessary measures."

The Interior Ministry decided today to prevent foreign immigrants from China from entering Iraq.



The ministry stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that "among the preventive measures taken by the countries of the world to confront the new Corona virus and its commitment to protect its citizens from its catastrophic effects and negative repercussions on public health and country security, the Ministry of Interior decided to prevent entry of foreign arrivals from the People's Republic of China to Iraq"