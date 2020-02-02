Kurdistan PM meets Swedish Ambassador to Iraq; talks bilateral ties, security

2020/02/02 | 18:45 - Source: kurdistan 24

");

}

}

switch (data.model) {

case "visited":

if (language=="so")

{

var visitcount = $('#visitcount');

visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');

}

else{

$(".visit-splitor").remove();

}

var registerdate = $('#registerdate');

registerdate.append(data.msg1);

if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));

}

}

});

});

Share share

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during a meeting with Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Lars Ronnås in Erbil, Feb.



2, 2020.



(Photo: KRG)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Lars Ronnås on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Sweden as well as security cooperation.





During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani “acknowledged Sweden’s contribution to the global campaign against ISIS,” a statement the KRG released read.



The Kurdish leader also “warned of the serious security threat” the terror group continues to pose.

Indeed, the so-called Islamic State remains a danger in the region even after its military defeat in December 2017.



Senior Kurdistan Region officials have often called for a more serious approach to addressing the root causes that led to the Islamic State’s rise.





In his meeting with Ambassador Ronnås, Prime Minister Barzani “highlighted the need for continued military cooperation between the international coalition, Peshmerga, and Iraqi security forces to stem the re-emergence of terrorism.”

The campaign against the extremist group was briefly paused amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran but have since resumed.

On the subject of regional developments in Iraq, which has become a battleground for foreign differences, “Prime Minister Barzani stressed the need to de-escalate the situation to preserve peace and stability in Iraq and the region,” the KRG statement noted.

For his part, the Swedish ambassador reiterated his country’s “desire for stronger bilateral ties with the Kurdistan Region.”

Ambassador Ronnås also encouraged Swedish businesses “to invest in the region, particularly in areas of commerce,” the statement concluded.





?