Interfering in Iraq's affairs, Iran welcomes election of Allawi as PM

2020/02/02 | 18:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

Disrespecting Iraqi people's demands of an independent leader, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says Tehran welcomes Mohammed Allawi's election as prime minister of Iraq, according to the official IRNA new agency.

"In continuing support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq, Iran welcomes the election of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country," Mousavi said.