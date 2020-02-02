UK Minister confirms commitment to Kurdistan Region

2020/02/02 | 19:55 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Dr.Andrew Murrison, highlighted the United Kingdom’s close relationship with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and support for the Peshmerga forces during a recent session in the House of Commons.

“I reiterated our commitment to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq when I spoke to KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Jan.



8, and these messages were reaffirmed by the British Ambassador to Iraq when he met the political leadership of the Kurdistan Region on Jan.



16,” Murrison said on Thursday.

“As part of this support, we have contributed £16 million to a World Bank Trust Fund which can provide technical assistance to both the Government of Iraq and the KRG to deliver economic reforms,” he added.

The UK also supports the Kurdish Peshmerga reform, including through a British Army officer based in Erbil.

Britain has engaged closely with KRG and Iraqi government officials such as Iraqi President Barham Salih and KRG Prime Minister Barzani after the recent increased US-Iran tensions following the killing of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani on Jan.



3.

“In his conversation with his Iraqi counterpart on Jan.



6, the [UK] Prime Minister reaffirmed our strong support for Iraq’s sovereignty and security,” Murrison said.

The UK Minister underlined the Global Coalition’s important “role in supporting the Iraqi security forces, including the Kurdish Peshmerga,” to prevent the so-called Islamic State’s resurgence.

“The UK continues its support for the consolidation of democracy in Iraq including the Kurdistan Region,” he added.



“In light of ongoing protests in Iraq, we have encouraged political dialogue and emphasized the need to respect the right to peaceful protest.”

The UK and the Kurdistan Region share strong diplomatic relations, with continuous visits by UK delegations to the autonomous Kurdish region.

Kurdish officials have often expressed concerns over the continued threat of the Islamic State.

On Jan.



15, Prime Minister Barzani received a UK government delegation led by Defense Senior Adviser on the Middle East, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, to discuss the ongoing Islamic State threat and regional developments.

Indeed, the so-called Islamic State seems to be emboldened by recent tensions in the region and has launched sporadic attacks in previously liberated areas and even places it never controlled.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany