Turkish opposition launches consumer boycott over jailed students

2025-04-02 18:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Turkey's main opposition party has called for an consumer "everything" boycott in response to the jailing of student demonstrators.

The "no shopping day", scheduled for Wednesday only, comes as protests have been ongoing in the country for several weeks since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on 19 March.

Police have responded with tear gas, water cannons and the arrest of more than 2,000 people, many of them students.

"Stop all purchases! Supermarkets, online shopping, restaurants, petrol, coffees, bills, buy nothing," said Ozgur Ozel, head of the Republic People's Party (CHP), to which Imamoglu belongs, on Tuesday.

"I invite everyone to use their consumer power by participating in this boycott."

Ozel said 301 students had been arrested and detained since protests began.

According to the official Anadolu news agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said it was opening an investigation against people who had launched or shared calls for a boycott, including over "incitement to hatred."

The CHP leader had already launched a call to boycott dozens of Turkish media companies, car companies, restaurants and cafes, among others, that are perceived to be close to the ruling AKP, in a bid to put pressure on the authorities.

The outcry over Imamoglu's arrest has sparked what are arguably the biggest street protests Turkey has seen in more than a decade, with cities and towns across the country swamped by demonstrators angry at what many view as an attempt to subvert democracy.

Last month, Imamoglu was confirmed by the CHP as its candidate for the next presidential election.

The mayor's poll ratings suggest he could potentially defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and put an end to the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) more than 23 years of rule.

Prosecutors accused Imamoglu of leading a criminal network involved in extortion and separately charged him with terrorism-related offences, alleging a coalition between him and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ahead of last year's local elections.

Last week, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality council elected an interim mayor, Nuri Aslan - also a member of the CHP - to replace Imamoglu, allaying fears the state would appoint an administrator.

While many of those taking part in protests have been supporters of the CHP and Imamoglu, some have been critical of the party for failing to support the wider anti-government movement.

