Netanyahu says Israel preparing for 'unavoidable' coronavirus

2020/02/02 | 19:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Israel was preparing for "unavoidable" cases of coronavirus, as the disease spreads across the globe, AFP reported.

"Our foremost goal is to postpone the arrival of the virus to Israel.



I say 'postpone' because its arrival is unavoidable," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We will then identify, treat, isolate and deal with those infected," said the prime minister who met ministers and senior health officials to discuss Israel's preparedness.