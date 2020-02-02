Egypt detains former Brotherhood leader for 15 days

2020/02/02 | 20:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

Prosecutors in Egypt have renewed the 15-day detention period for Abdel-Moniem Abul-Fotouh, a former figure of the outlawed Brotherhood and founder of the Strong Egypt Party, pending investigations into alleged ties to terrorist activity, state's Al-Ahram reported.

Abul-Fotouh was arrested on 14 February, 2018, a day after he returned from London where he had given interviews critical of the government.

Egypt's former top prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered a freeze on the assets of Abul-Fotouh and 15 others involved in the investigation.