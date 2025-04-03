President Ahmad al-Sharaa receives a phone call from Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who congratulates him on Eid al-Fitr

2025-04-03 01:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-President Ahmad al-Sharaa received a phone call from Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who congratulated him on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished Syria and its people further stability and prosperity. During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields. Salam stressed the importance of …