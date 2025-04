2025-04-03 01:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-A ship carrying 147 heavy equipment arrived at Lattakia port to support the transportation and logistics sector in Syria. The General Authority of Land and Sea Ports stated in a statement on its Telegram channel that this massive shipment includes various heavy equipment (truck heads, refrigerated vehicles, transport tankers, refrigerated trucks, and tractor-trailer vehicles), …