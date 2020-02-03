Saudi Arabia prevents Iran from participating in the Islamic Cooperation Summit

2020/02/03 | 00:40 - Source: INA

The Islamic Republic of Iran revealed that Saudi Arabia was preventing it from participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit scheduled tomorrow to address the American peace plan between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

A statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, "The Saudi government prevented the participation of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Council in Jeddah to discuss the deal of the century, despite the invitation of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Iran as an active member of the organization to attend."

He added that "the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent an official protest note to the OIC Secretariat, and it will be distributed among its members." Stating that "Until the last hours before the meeting, the visa was not granted to the delegation of Iran, headed by Hussain Jabri Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister, to participate in the meeting."