2025-04-03 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Aleppo, SANA- The Governor of Aleppo, Engineer Azzam al-Gharib, has underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Syrian and Turkish peoples. During his meeting Wednesday with the Turkish Consul, Hakan Cengiz, in the presence of the Mufti of Aleppo City, Dr. Ibrahim Shasho, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, al-Gharib highlighted the significance of …