Iraq: The Kurdistan Region of Iraq to develop Vision 2030 supported by UNDP [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil, 03 February 2020 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Ministry of Planning, in order to provide strategic guidance and technical support for the development of KRG Vision 2030.



Held in Erbil on 03 February 2020, the signing reaffirms the Region’s commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister of Planning at the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dr.



Dara Rashid Mahmud, said: “The people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been through a lot in the past years.



They deserve a better life and upgraded social, economic and environmental conditions.



We are confident that our strategic partnership with UNDP will provide us with the necessary tools and means to achieve sustainable development in a way that meets the aspirations of our people.”

Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Ms.



Zena Ali Ahmed, said: “The global Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development emphasizes that no one should be left behind.



This is precisely what we are working to achieve in Iraq by this expanded partnership with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



The foundations for this work were established through our earlier cooperation, including the previous support to KRG Vision 2020.



Only through sustainable development will the Region and Iraq realize sustainable peace and justice.”

The MoU provides a framework for cooperation to implement and monitor progress towards the SDGs in the Kurdistan Region, as part of broader efforts to achieve the SDGs in Iraq.



It focuses on strengthening the institutional and analytical capacity of relevant stakeholders, including to meet the challenges of transitioning from a crisis to a sustainable development context.

Vision 2030 will be aligned with the new Government Programme 2019-2023, addressing reforms, service delivery, freedoms, democracy and coexistence, economy and finance, among other priorities.

Detailed information about the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs can be found here: sustainabledevelopment.un.org

