Iraq commences constructing Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia
2019/02/15 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Ministry of

Construction and Housing announced commencing the construction of Arar border crossing that connects Iraq with Saudi Arabia.



The crossing's infrastructure will include power

generators, water desalination plants, a health center, a university, and roads.Saudi Arabia and Iraq plan to open the Arar border crossing for trade

for the first time since 1990, after it was shuttered

following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, which led to severing ties between the two countries, Saudi local media reported in

2017.Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan said that

establishing the Arar border crossing will be a big boost to both

countries.Prince Faisal said: “Establishing and improving the Saudi-Iraqi

Arar border crossing will contribute to develop the Northern

Border region that links Saudi Arabia to brotherly Iraq.



"The project is set to

allow all people crossing the border to benefit from all services and

facilitate intraregional trade between the two countries.”

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


