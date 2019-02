Iraq commences constructing Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia

2019/02/15 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq's Ministry ofConstruction and Housing announced commencing the construction of Arar border crossing that connects Iraq with Saudi Arabia.The crossing's infrastructure will include powergenerators, water desalination plants, a health center, a university, and roads.Saudi Arabia and Iraq plan to open the Arar border crossing for tradefor the first time since 1990, after it was shutteredfollowing Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, which led to severing ties between the two countries, Saudi local media reported in2017.Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan said thatestablishing the Arar border crossing will be a big boost to bothcountries.Prince Faisal said: “Establishing and improving the Saudi-IraqiArar border crossing will contribute to develop the NorthernBorder region that links Saudi Arabia to brotherly Iraq."The project is set toallow all people crossing the border to benefit from all services andfacilitate intraregional trade between the two countries.”