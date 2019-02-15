Iraq commences constructing Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia

2019/02/15 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Ministry of
Construction and Housing announced commencing the construction of Arar border crossing that connects Iraq with Saudi Arabia.
The crossing's infrastructure will include power
generators, water desalination plants, a health center, a university, and roads.Saudi Arabia and Iraq plan to open the Arar border crossing for trade
for the first time since 1990, after it was shuttered
following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, which led to severing ties between the two countries, Saudi local media reported in
2017.Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan said that
establishing the Arar border crossing will be a big boost to both
countries.Prince Faisal said: “Establishing and improving the Saudi-Iraqi
Arar border crossing will contribute to develop the Northern
Border region that links Saudi Arabia to brotherly Iraq.
"The project is set to
allow all people crossing the border to benefit from all services and
facilitate intraregional trade between the two countries.”
