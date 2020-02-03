Over 500 people killed since protests erupted in Iraq

2020/02/03 | 17:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 536 people have been killed since the protests erupted in Iraq on October 30, according to the Iraqi Commission for Human Rights on Monday.At least 17 of those who died were members of security forces, according to Ali al-Bayati, a member of the commission on Twitter.

At least 23,545 people have also been injured, of which 3,519 were security forces, according to the Commission for Human Rights.

There were also 49 assassination attempts in which 22 people were killed, 13 injured and 14 failed attempts, said al-Bayati.

A number of high-profile Iraqi activists have been assassinated, including activist Hassan Hadi Mahal and journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad.

Protests and violence have been ongoing since demonstrators first took to the streets demanding the removal of the Iraqi government.



A new prime minister was appointed by President Barham Salih on Saturday but failed to win the support of the Iraqi protesters.