Presidency of the Republic: Presidential decree announces the Ministerial formation of the Syrian Arab Republic government

2025-04-03 22:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa, issued presidential decree No. 9 for 2025 that appoints the following as members in the new Syrian government. Names of the Syrian new ministers: Foreign and Expatriates Minister: Mr. Asaad al-Shaibani. Defense Minister: Mr. Murhaf Abu Qasra. Interior Minister: Mr. Anas Khattab. Justice Minister: …