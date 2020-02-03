Bahrain’s Gulf Air resumes flights to Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/02/03 | 18:05 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has resumed its flights to Erbil, the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s capital city.

Director General of Erbil International Airport, Talar Fayaq, said in a statement that there will be three weekly flights, starting on February 2.

He noted that the flights between Erbil and Bahrain had been halted for over seven years.

Gulf Air announced last week that it would also resume the flights to Iraqi capital Baghdad and Najaf city.

In January 2020, Bahrain’s Gulf Air has suspended flights to and from Baghdad and the shrine city of Najaf south of the capital due to “safety and security issues”, the carrier announced.

The United States carried out an air strike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and nine others, including members of an Iraqi pro-Iranian group, outside Baghdad’s airport in January.



Iran responded by launching missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S.



forces.

