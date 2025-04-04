Israel is a 'racist' and 'strategic destabiliser', Turkey says

In a strongly-worded statement released late on Thursday, the Turkish foreign ministry called Israel "racist" and a "strategic destabiliser" that "fuels chaos and fosters terrorism".

The statement is understood to be a response to Israeli officials who indicated that Israeli air strikes on Syria are intended to convey a message to Turkey not to establish a military base in Syria or interfere with Israeli operations in Syria's skies.

"It is worth questioning why the recent developments in Syria and Lebanon - developments that hold great promise for peace, stability, and prosperity in our region and are supported by the international community - are causing such discomfort for Israel," the foreign ministry said.

"Israeli ministers cannot conceal their expansionist ambitions - including the genocide in Gaza, the all-out war against the Palestinian people, settler terrorism, the intention to annex the West Bank, and attacks on Syria and Lebanon - by targeting Türkiye," the statement continued.

"To establish security across the region, Israel must first abandon its expansionist policies, withdraw from occupied territories, and cease undermining efforts to establish stability in Syria," Turkey said.

"It is crucial for the international community to assume its responsibility in preventing Israel’s increasingly reckless aggression."