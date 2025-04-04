Iraq News Now

HomeMiddle East EyeGeneral › US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say

US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say

US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
2025-04-04 00:00:28 - From: Middle East Eye
.webp?itok=T_A0tFKv 1x" type="image/webp" width="1400" height="788">

A senior US official is expected to tell Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday that he needs to get stricter on Hezbollah to unlock desperately needed financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, current and former US and Arab officials told Middle East Eye.

US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus is expected to arrive in Beirut on Friday for meetings with Aoun and other Lebanese officials. There, she will raise concerns that the Lebanese army is "backsliding" against disarming Hezbollah, one current US official and two former US and Arab officials told MEE. 

But at the top of the Lebanese officials' agenda will be asking the US why reconstruction funding from Saudi Arabia that was promised earlier this year has not materialised.

MEE revealed in January that the US dangled the promise of Saudi cash to Lebanese lawmakers to ensure Aoun, Lebanon’s former commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, was elected president. 

Since then, Saudi Arabia has brushed off Lebanon’s appeals for cash.

Aoun came home empty-handed from a March visit to Saudi Arabia, where the kingdom even refused to lift a ban on Lebanese imports and Saudi nationals travelling to the impoverished Mediterranean state that was once the playground of wealthy Gulf Arabs.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was greeted with pomp and circumstance when he travelled to Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, but he also came back empty-handed. 

“Saudi is taking a really restrictive approach,” Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, told MEE.

“Forget about free money. Even where Saudi can give without much cost, they aren’t offering anything.”

'Disarming Hezbollah head on'

Saudi Arabia has been tightening the purse strings on its poorer neighbours for years as it tries to square investments at home with lower oil prices. But in Lebanon, the situation is more unstable. 

One US official told MEE that unless the Lebanese army can secure funding for salaries, it will collapse by next year.

The Trump administration approved $95m in funding for the army in March, but that does not go to salaries. The current and former US officials say the Trump administration may be reluctant to provide more funding next year. 

'The Saudis will ask the US for more on Gaza in return for funding Lebanon’s army'

- Randa Slim, Wilson Center

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is even more sceptical of Lebanon.

When his father, King Salman, came to power, Riyadh cancelled a $3bn aid package to Lebanon’s army. Later, the crown prince fell out with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, briefly detaining him in Riyadh in 2017.

“Saudi Arabia wants to see this government take on the issue of disarming Hezbollah head on,” Randa Slim, a Middle East expert at the Wilson Center, told MEE. “Until then, Gaza and Syria are more important."

'Grateful to Israel'

Ortagus is the deputy to Trump's confidante and troubleshooter Steve Witkoff. Her February visit to Lebanon underscored how the balance of power in Lebanon has shifted away from Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer, towards Israel and the US.

“Hezbollah was defeated by Israel, and we are grateful to our ally Israel for defeating Hezbollah,” Ortagus said in February after meeting Aoun. That kind of praise from a senior US official in Beirut would have been unthinkable just a year ago.

Ahead of Ortagus’s visit, Republican James Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen warned that the Lebanese army wasn’t doing enough against Hezbollah.

“LAF movement to meet the ceasefire requirements has been too slow,” the Senators wrote, putting pressure on Aoun and Salam ahead of Ortagus's visit. 

'This is the Israeli approach. Squeeze this government as much as you can and push it into a confrontation with Hezbollah'

- Mohanad Hage Ali, Carnegie Center in Beirut

The US’s hardline on Lebanon is in part a reflection of how emboldened the US and Israel feel, analysts say.

In December, the former Biden administration sealed a lopsided ceasefire in Lebanon that empowered Israel to unilaterally enforce the terms of disarming Hezbollah.

Israel has flaunted its dominance over Lebanon by occupying five strategic points in the south. In late March, it conducted its first air strike in Beirut since the ceasefire was signed, bombing the southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

Hezbollah has largely sat on the sidelines, taking the punches. 

David Schenker, the top Middle East official at the State Department during Trump's first term, said from the US perspective, the ceasefire has been a success, and is "pleasantly surprised by the Lebanese Army's work against Hezbollah, I would say".

As part of the ceasefire, the Lebanese Armed Forces have been deployed to southern Lebanon and are ensuring Hezbollah vacates territory between the un-demarcated border with Israel and the Litani River.

Saudi Arabia seeks grand bargain with Trump

The World Bank estimates that Lebanon’s reconstruction will cost $11bn, but analysts say funding for the Lebanese army’s salaries - coming in at tens of millions of dollars - is a small sum for Saudi Arabia.

Analysts say there are likely a few reasons why Gulf funding has not materialised.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam performing Eid al-Fitr prayers, on 30 March 2025 (Saudi Press Agency)

);display:none;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

);display:none;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

);display:none;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

Slim said Saudi Arabia appears to be waiting for US President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom, which is set for May, before it shells out any cash on Lebanon.

“I think the Saudis will ask the US for more on Gaza in return for funding Lebanon’s army,” Slim said. “The Saudis are looking at Lebanon as part of many files that need to be addressed directly with Trump. They have a number of asks from the US before making investments.”

Read More »

Trump wants Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel, but the crown prince has publicly accused Israel of "genocide" in Gaza and has called for a ceasefire. Trump’s threat to bomb Iran has also unnerved Saudi Arabia, which has imposed a ban on American warplanes using Saudi skies or bases to attack Tehran.

While Saudi Arabia has mended fences with Iran, it wants to see Lebanon’s government do more to degrade Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon before committing funds. Analysts say the US and Israel may be happy to go along.

“This is basically the Israeli approach. Squeeze this government as much as you can and push it into a confrontation with Hezbollah,” Hage Ali said.

While the US’s main focus is destroying Hezbollah’s grip on power, many in Lebanon have raised concerns that the new government is falling prey to the entrenched interests in the banking sector that led the country to financial collapse in 2019.

The government appointed Karim Souaid, who is allied with Lebanon’s banking class, as the new Central Bank governor in March.

Analysts say that Gulf states may want to see Lebanon demarcate its land border with Israel before giving Lebanon any reconstruction funds. One Arab official and former senior US official said the UAE’s terms for investment in Lebanon would be normalisation between Israel and Lebanon.

“Anyone who is pushing Lebanon for normalisation now is pushing for an implosion of this Lebanese government,” Slim said.

US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say
US to warn Lebanon to get tougher on Hezbollah to unlock Gulf cash, sources say

Continue following on Middle East Eye

Related Topics

Israel is a 'racist' and 'strategic destabiliser', Turkey says
Israel is a 'racist' and 'strategic destabiliser', Turkey says
Israel launches deadly ground incursion amid air strikes on Syria
Israel launches deadly ground incursion amid air strikes on Syria
Israeli airstrike decimates Syrian airbase
Israeli airstrike decimates Syrian airbase
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Israeli raids on Syria
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Israeli raids on Syria
Presidency of the Republic: Presidential decree announces the Ministerial formation of the Syrian Arab Republic government
Presidency of the Republic: Presidential decree announces the Ministerial formation of the...
Residents of village in Al-Muthanna protest over lack of potable water, basic services
Residents of village in Al-Muthanna protest over lack of potable water, basic services
Worker dies after scaffolding collapse in Tuz Khurmatu
Worker dies after scaffolding collapse in Tuz Khurmatu
Mysterious illness kills 300 goats in Duhok’s village of Khardas
Mysterious illness kills 300 goats in Duhok’s village of Khardas