Tehran says France's efforts to release detainees in Iran unproductive

2020/02/03 | 18:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Pressure from France to secure the release of two academics detained in Iran since June is unproductive, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, AFP reported.

Mousavi was responding to remarks made Sunday by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the detention of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and her French colleague Roland Marchal "unacceptable".

"I don't think these kinds of comments and pressure will get them (the French) the results they want," the Iranian spokesman said at a Tehran press conference.