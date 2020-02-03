Cyprus escorts boat with 87 Syrian migrants to shore

2020/02/03 | 19:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Cyprus authorities brought 87 irregular Syrian migrants safely to shore after their wooden boat was picked up by radar sailing southeast of the island, police said Monday, AFP reported.

A Cyprus police spokesman said they located the Syrians 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) off the island's coast and escorted the boat to shore at Larnaca on the Mediterranean island's southern coast.

The 13 metre (42 foot) craft was crowded with migrants -– including 16 children and 10 women –- who will be processed before being taken to a reception centre outside the capital Nicosia, said police.