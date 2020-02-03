Iraqi FM, Omani counterpart discuss Palestinian issue

2020/02/03 | 19:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim met on Sunday with Yusuf bin Alawi, the Omani Foreign Minister of Foreign.

During the meeting the two Ministers discussed the joint Arab stance towards the Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump and the implications for the Palestinian people and the region as a whole.

This meeting comes in the context of the emergency meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of Foreign Ministers.