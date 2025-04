2025-04-04 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Aleppo, SANA- Director of the Interior Security Directorate in Aleppo, Colonel Mohammed Abdul Ghani, announced the release of more than 200 detainees in the first phase of the agreement reached between the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on March 10, 2025. The agreement stipulates the integration of the …