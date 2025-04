2025-04-04 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, calling on the international community to take concrete steps to stop them. In a statement, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) , Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces’ raids on several …