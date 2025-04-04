PM Barzani on Feyli Kurds' Genocide: Iraq must compensate victims' families

2025-04-04 11:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, KurdistanRegion Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the 45th anniversary of the FeyliKurds' genocide, emphasizing the Iraqi government's constitutional duty todeliver justice to the victims' families.

"Today, we remember the heinouscrime that targeted a fundamental part of our people, committed by successiveIraqi regimes in several phases, reaching its peak brutality in 1980,” Barzanistated.

The previous Iraqi regime forciblydeported and displaced hundreds of thousands of Feyli Kurds, disappearedthousands more, confiscated their money and property, and stripped them oftheir citizenship, he explained.

The Kurdish PM called on the Iraqigovernment to fully meet its legal and constitutional responsibilities,particularly by compensating the victims' families of this genocide and othersimilar crimes with "fair and just compensation," and restoring theirstolen rights and property.