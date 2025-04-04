Leader Barzani on Feyli Kurds Genocide: A deliberate eradication

2025-04-04 13:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leaderMasoud Barzani described the genocide of the Feyli Kurds as part of a“deliberate campaign” by Saddam Hussein’s regime to eradicate the Kurdishpopulation.

“We honor the Feyli martyrs and all thosewho sacrificed for Kurdistan’s freedom,” Barzani wrote on X, paying tribute tothe victims on the 45th anniversary of the genocide.

He also recognized the community’scontributions to the Kurdish liberation movement and national cause.

?? ?????? ??????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ????????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ???????? ????? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ????????. ??? ??? ??????? ??????? ???????? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ???????? ???????????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ???????? ??? ?????? ???????? ?????… — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) April 4, 2025

April 2 marks the official remembrance dayfor Feyli Kurds, thousands of whom were forcibly disappeared, deported, orexecuted during Baathist campaigns in the 1970s and 1980s. Many abducteesremain missing, believed to have died in detention or been buried in massgraves.