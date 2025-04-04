President Barzani on Feyli Kurds' Genocide: Iraq must restore citizenship to victims

2025-04-04 14:40:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President NechirvanBarzani marked the 45th anniversary of the Feyli Kurds' genocide, calling onthe Iraqi government to compensate the victims “in all aspects.”

In a post on X, the Kurdish president described the genocide as a “brutalcampaign” by the former Iraqi regime, which subjected thousands of Feyli Kurdsto execution, arrest, deportation, enforced disappearance, denationalization,and asset confiscation—"solely for being Kurds who supported the Kurdishrevolution.”

????? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ? ???????? ??????? ????????? ??????? ????? ????? ????????????? ?? ?? ????????? ???????? ????? ??????? ???????? ?????????? ????? ? ??????????? ? ???????? ? ?????? ? ??????????? ????????? ? ???????????????? ??? ? ???????? ????? ????? ????? ????? ????? ?… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 4, 2025

Reaffirming his commitment to restoring Feyli Kurds' rights andensuring justice, Barzani urged the Iraqi government to fully compensate them,as ruled by Iraq’s Supreme Criminal Court, while also calling for therestoration of their citizenship, the return of confiscated properties, and theresolution of ongoing issues affecting the community.

“This genocide, like all attempts at erasure and crimes against thepeople of Kurdistan, marks a dark chapter in history—one that brought onlysuffering and instability to the country,” he added. “The past must serve as alesson to build a better future founded on understanding, partnership,acceptance, and the protection of all communities’ rights in Iraq.”