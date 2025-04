2025-04-04 15:00:03 - From: SANA

Mecca, SANA- The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, stressing that these attacks constitute a violation of international laws and norms. “Secretary General and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, condemned Israel’s barbaric approach, which violates international laws and norms and undermines security and stability …