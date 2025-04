Footage of a Syrian Democratic Forces convoy leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo, heading east of the Euphrates River, under the supervision of the Defense Ministry

2025-04-04 17:00:04 - From: SANA

