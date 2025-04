2025-04-04 17:00:04 - From: SANA

Sweida, SANA- Al-Karama Square in the center of Sweida city witnessed a protest Friday for a number of residents of the governorate, denouncing the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and expressing solidarity and respect for the souls of the martyrs who were killed in Israeli occupation’s bombing of Al-Jubailiya Dam forest, west of Daraa, …