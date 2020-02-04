KTCC changes command as training of Kurdistan Region Peshmerga continues

2020/02/04 | 09:45 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The KTCC was established in 2014, as the United States entered the battle against the so-called Islamic State, mobilizing a large coalition against the terrorist organization.

Since then, the KTCC has trained over 45,000 Peshmerga, a CJTF-OIR statement on Monday read.

“Under Levato’s leadership, four training cycles were completed, for a total of approximately 5,500 trained Peshmerga,” it continued.



“Of particular relevance, training female personnel became a goal.



As a result, 40 female soldiers have been recently trained.”

Indeed, in October 2019, 57 Peshmerga soldiers completed an Advanced Instructor Course and graduated from the Atrush and Sulaimani training centers in the Kurdistan Region.

The 16-week training course by coalition countries prepared the Kurdish forces to become instructors in a wide range of topics to increase the self-sustainability of the Kurdistan Security Forces.

At the time, Col.



Levato described the successful course and graduation as “a result of the excellent synergy between the Coalition and the Peshmerga.”

The Peshmerga forces played a significant role in the military defeat of the Islamic State, providing effective ground defense against the terror group.



As a result, the Kurdish forces have been lauded as one of the most efficient contingents in the fight against the extremist organization.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany