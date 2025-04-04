Israeli strikes on Syria are threat to Turkey, Turkish foreign minister suggests

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, but repeated Israeli strikes on military facilities there are eroding the new government's ability to deter threats from enemies, including ISIS, Turkey's foreign minister told Reuters on Friday.

In an interview on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Hakan Fidan said Israel's actions were fuelling regional instability by targeting Syria, where the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa is a close ally of Turkey.

"We don't want to see any confrontation with Israel in Syria because Syria belongs to Syrians," Fidan said.

- Reporting by Reuters