Kadhimi 'Eyes Political Party' amid Shifting Sands in Iraq

2025-04-05 05:06:09 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Inside story: Kadhimi 'eyes political party' amid shifting sands in Iraq Former prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's recent return to Iraq, after more than two years of self-imposed exile, has reignited speculation about his […]

