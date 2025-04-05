President al-Sharaa receives cable of congratulation from OPCW Director on the formation of new Syrian government

2025-04-05 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President Ahmad al-Sharaa received a cable of congratulation from Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Fernando Arias, on the occasion of the formation of the new Syrian government. Mr. Arias expressed his sincere congratulations on the formation of the new government, wishing President al-Sharaa success in implementing his …