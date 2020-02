Greece: Greece: Population breakdown in ESTIA Accommodation Scheme (As of 4 February 2020)

2020/02/04 | 18:30 - Source: Relief Web (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World Total population: 21,385 Asylum seekers: 15,034 Recognized refugees: 6,351

