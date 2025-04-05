Yazidi leader Baba Sheikh stable after hospitalization in Kurdistan’s Duhok

2025-04-05 16:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Baba Sheikh Ali Elias, the spiritual leader of the Yazidi community, was hospitalized in Duhok, northern Iraq, last night due to a health complication linked to exhaustion, a spokesperson revealed on Saturday.

Sheikh Sabah, official spokesperson for Baba Sheikh, confirmed to our Agency that medical evaluations found the cleric in stable condition, stating, “He is receiving care and is expected to be discharged after completing treatment.”

The episode followed several weeks of intense religious ceremonies and events at Lalish Temple, the Yazidis’ holiest site, which Sheikh Sabah attributed as the “cause of the fatigue.”

Ali Elias assumed the role of Baba Sheikh in 2020, succeeding the late Khurto Hajji Ismail, who passed away at age 87 after being treated for kidney and heart conditions. As Baba Sheikh, Elias serves as the highest religious authority for Yazidis in Iraq and around the world.

The Yazidis are a Kurdish religious minority with a global population of approximately one million.