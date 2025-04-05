A century in coins: Erbil Museum celebrates 94 years of Iraqi currency

2025-04-05 16:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the EducationalMuseum in Erbil, Kurdistan Region’s capital, marked the 94th anniversary ofIraq’s first national currency with an exhibition of rare coins and banknotesspanning nearly a century.

The event attracted educators, historians,and cultural figures, featuring original currency from the reign of King FaisalI through successive Iraqi regimes to the present day.

Omed Al-Barzanji, Director of theEducational Museum, explained to our agency that the exhibition traces the fullarc of the Iraqi dinar—from its early strength to its modern-day challenges,noting that “each piece reflects the economic, political, and social context ofits time.”

The official also highlighted theeducational value of currency, recalling how teachers once used notes and coinsto teach history. “Each banknote stands as more than currency; it serves as ahistorical document preserving the identity and legacy of its era,” heaffirmed.







