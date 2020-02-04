Al-Halbousi and McKenzie discuss mechanisms to enhance security protection for Iraqi bases

2020/02/04 | 23:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al-Halbousi received, today, Tuesday, Central Command of the US Central Command, General Kenneth Mackenzie, in the presence of US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller.

According to the media office statement of the Speaker of Parliament who received by INA , during the meeting, they discussed cooperation between Iraq and the United States of America in the field of combating terrorism to eliminate the remnants of Daesh, through coordination with the Iraqi government in a manner that preserves the country's sovereignty, and discussed mechanisms to enhance protection Security for Iraqi bases hosting the international coalition forces.