2025-04-05 22:00:33 - From: SANA

Daraa, SANA -The Grand Mufti of the Syrian Arab Republic, Sheikh Osama al-Rifai, offered condolences, in Nawa city , for the martyrs of the nation who were killed as a result of the recent Israeli occupation bombing of the Al-Jabiliyah Dam Forest, located between Nawa and the town of Tasil, west of Daraa. Reem Abdulhameed …