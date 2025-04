2025-04-05 22:00:33 - From: SANA

Damascus-SANA-With the participation of more than 100 expatriate Syrian doctors, the Ministry of Health launched the “Shifaa” campaign in cooperation with the Syrian Gathering in Germany (SGD) and the Independent Doctors Association (IDA). titled “Hand in Hand for Syria,”. The campaign aims to provide free medical and surgical care to the most vulnerable groups in …